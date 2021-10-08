Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.48% of Domo worth $37,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after buying an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 128,498 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 121.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,432 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

