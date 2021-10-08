Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 11,034 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Owens & Minor worth $37,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

