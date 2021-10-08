Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,043 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Bruker worth $35,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

