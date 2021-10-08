Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,043 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Bruker worth $35,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bruker by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bruker by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Bruker stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

