Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 16,564 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Commvault Systems worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.82 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.59, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

