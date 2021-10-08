Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,162 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $36,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $30.04 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Several research firms have commented on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

