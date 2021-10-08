Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 42,513 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,418 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.28% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $37,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,052,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,956,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 307.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $35.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

BXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

