Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 524,245 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 524,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.23% of Party City Holdco worth $33,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after buying an additional 5,209,565 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,972,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTY opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company has a market cap of $853.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.89.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. The business had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

