Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 654,757 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.05% of Guess? worth $35,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

GES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.