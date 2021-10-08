Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of Altice USA worth $36,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

