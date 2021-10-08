Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Commvault Systems worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 26.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 35,842 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

