Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Altice USA worth $36,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $19.25 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

