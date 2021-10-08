Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of American States Water worth $36,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in American States Water during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of American States Water by 43.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWR opened at $88.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

