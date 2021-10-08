Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Integer worth $36,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,923,000 after purchasing an additional 241,228 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

NYSE ITGR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.