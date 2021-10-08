Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.