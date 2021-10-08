Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $38,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.