Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.68% of Central Pacific Financial worth $34,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

CPF opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

