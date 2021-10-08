Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,060,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after acquiring an additional 405,861 shares during the period.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

