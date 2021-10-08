Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.96% of F.N.B. worth $37,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.