Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,818 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Shake Shack worth $36,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 77.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 102.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHAK opened at $78.03 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

