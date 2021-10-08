Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,173 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Worthington Industries worth $34,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 26.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,497 shares of company stock valued at $766,542. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:WOR opened at $54.60 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

