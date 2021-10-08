Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 178,548 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,570,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,616,000 after acquiring an additional 405,861 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,318,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 201,396 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 1,854,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,277,000 after acquiring an additional 60,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $34.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

