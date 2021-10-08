Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,050 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of F.N.B. worth $37,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

