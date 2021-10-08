Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,373 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of LGI Homes worth $35,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH opened at $141.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

