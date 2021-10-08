Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,566 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Assured Guaranty worth $34,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

