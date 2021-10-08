Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 37,769 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Steven Madden worth $36,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.73.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

