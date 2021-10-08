Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 38,826 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $33,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 343.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

