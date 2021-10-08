Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 93,046 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.55% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $34,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

