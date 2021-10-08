Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Inter Parfums worth $37,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at about $7,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

