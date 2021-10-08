Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of The Buckle worth $34,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Buckle by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 66,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Buckle by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,872,065. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

