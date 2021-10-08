Barclays Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,800 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,872 ($50.59) on Friday. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,036.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,150.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.