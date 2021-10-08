Barclays Boosts Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target to €72.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.29. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,911. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Covestro has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

