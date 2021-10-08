Barclays Cuts Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 250

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 238.20 ($3.11).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

LON CNE opened at GBX 191.90 ($2.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.85. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.