Barclays Cuts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 660

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PSON has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 710 ($9.28).

PSON stock opened at GBX 743.20 ($9.71) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 757.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 801.15. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

