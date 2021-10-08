Barclays Cuts THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 675

THG (LON:THG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s current price.

THG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 769.60 ($10.05).

Get THG alerts:

THG stock opened at GBX 467.80 ($6.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 402.20 ($5.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 585.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 609.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

In related news, insider Iain McDonald bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.