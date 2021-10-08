Barclays Cuts Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €55.40

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UBSFY. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. 40,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,835. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

