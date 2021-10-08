Barclays Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target to $33.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

PRLD opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $95.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705 over the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

