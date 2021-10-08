Barclays Raises South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 200

South32 (LON:S32) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

South32 stock opened at GBX 192.49 ($2.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16. South32 has a 52 week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.48 ($2.58). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total value of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

