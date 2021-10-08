Barclays Raises Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 60

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 52.26 ($0.68) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £747.48 million and a P/E ratio of 5.25. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other news, insider Les Wood purchased 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

