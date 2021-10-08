Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 816.40 ($10.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 816.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,471.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89). The company has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

