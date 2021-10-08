Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Lagardère SCA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.90 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS LGDDF remained flat at $$26.49 during trading on Friday. Lagardère SCA has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79.

Lagardère SA is a holding company, which engages in the publication of books and e-book. It operates through the following segments: Lagardère Publishing, Lagardère Travel Retail, and Other Activities. The Lagardère Publishing segment includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, covering such areas as education, general literature, illustrated books, part works, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board game, and distribution.

