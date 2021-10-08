Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY remained flat at $$4.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

