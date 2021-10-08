Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($90.15) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,470.77 ($71.48).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,943.50 ($64.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,329.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,757.16.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.