Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FEEXF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FEEXF stock remained flat at $$4.37 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

