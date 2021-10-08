Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,400 ($44.42).

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,688.50 ($35.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,971.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,176.25. The company has a market capitalization of £36.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 244 shares of company stock worth $643,048.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

