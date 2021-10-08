Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF remained flat at $$10.53 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.