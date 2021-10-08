Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of PROSY stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 419,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. Prosus has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.