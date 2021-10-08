Barclays Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,383.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499. Antofagasta has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

