Barclays Trims Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Target Price to $257.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

STZ opened at $216.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

