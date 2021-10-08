Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

BGH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.32. 24,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,029. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

